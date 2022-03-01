Kanye West takes black narrative discussion to Facebook with ‘The Future Brunch’

Kanye West is wrapping up Black History Month on high note as he just unveiled that his much-talked about The Future Brunch will be aired on Facebook on March 1.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old rapper who now goes as Ye, dropped a short clip from his February 6 discussion which was attended by Hollywood Unlocked's Jason lee and many black journalist.

The event was held to shed light on brand ownership, disparities in black media and how significant it is for the community to control its narrative.

The Donda 2 rapper captioned the post, “Controlling Our Narrative: The Future Brunch Conversation Going Up Tomorrow on Facebook.com / KanyeWest.”

Earlier on February 28, the Flashing Lights rapper announced about the brunch, writing, “It’s something that feels so powerful and so calm about us just being together and us being connected.”



“This is a time when we not gonna back down. We not gonna have people say ‘Oh you need to stop communicating because you gonna look ramped up.’ Like, tell me what y’all need,” West continued

“Let’s tell each other what we need from each other,” he added.