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Top ten songs streaming globally this week: Surprising details revealed

Streaming charts disclose shocking reign of one artist after comeback
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

Top ten songs streaming globally this week: Surprising details revealed
Top ten songs streaming globally this week: Surprising details revealed

Global streaming charts this week have found a remarkable twist with one artist's reign in the Top 10 positions.

The ruling artist is none other than Drake, who released three albums on May 15, without prior announcements. 

ICEMAN, Maid Of Honour, and Habibti are based on a total of 43 tracks which contributed to the rapper achieving five places in the Top 10 Global Spotify chart. 

Top ten songs streaming globally this week: Surprising details revealed

Along with Drake, Michael Jackson also resurfaced on the charts following the recent release of his biopic, Michael.

The legend's two famous songs made it to the top 10 list. 

Here are the other songs streamed most globally this week:

  1. Billie Jean, Michael Jackson
  2. Beauty and A Beat, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj
  3. SWIM. BTS
  4. Janice STFU, Drake
  5. Babydoll, Dominic Fike
  6. Beat It, Michael Jackson
  7. National Treasures, Drake
  8. Run To Atlanta, Drake, Future, Molly Santana
  9. Whisper My Name, Drake
  10. Shabang, Drake
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