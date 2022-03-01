 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet
Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and legendary Indian singer Alka Yagnik are taking a trip down memory lane in the latest social media post.

The duo was spotted together for a shoot in Dubai where they took some time out to make memories.

The video was shared by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor himself on his Instagram handle and shared some swoon-worthy pictures and videos from the evening.

“What else could be more beautiful than having a dearest friend over the dinner, sharing music, talking heart out, and that too at the top of the tallest hotel in the world.

Thank you Alka Yagnik for coming over and making this evening so memorable,” wrote Imran.

Meanwhile, fans went wild for their reunion, with one wrote: “Amazing,” while another said: “ Wonderful.”

More From Showbiz:

Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv
Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot

Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot
Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character

Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character
Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date
Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried

Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her sun-kissed weekend

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her sun-kissed weekend
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Payal Rohatgi says she 'piggy backs on Alia Bhatt'

Kangana Ranaut reacts as Payal Rohatgi says she 'piggy backs on Alia Bhatt'
Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures

Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o takes a trip around Karachi: see pics

‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o takes a trip around Karachi: see pics
‘A masterpiece:’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praises for Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

‘A masterpiece:’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praises for Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'artistic' skills in latest video

Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'artistic' skills in latest video

Latest

view all