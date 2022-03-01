Kate Middleton's embarrassing shopping trip left her with new nickname

 
Kate Middleton was given an embarrassing name when she was out on a shopping trip.

During a trip to Funsport the shopkeeper there didn’t recognize her and in turn gave her a secret name.

While buying a wetsuit, the Duchess of Cambridge was left red-faced when she realized that she forgot her purse.

She then told the oblivious shopkeeper Dave Buckland to reserve it for her but the shopkeeper did not know her name and decided to reserve it under the name "Mrs Cambridge".

A source told Mail on Sunday back in 2012: "He was looking straight at her and actually commented that it was quite an unusual surname.

"He hadn’t a clue who she was. She just smiled and said she’d be back. He hasn’t lived it down since."

