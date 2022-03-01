 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian puts her gym-honed body on display after hecklers target her ex Tristan Thompson

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Khloe Kardashian puts her gym-honed body on display after hecklers target her ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian set pulses racing as she showed off her incredible figure in sportswear after hecklers targeted her ex Tristan Thompson at basketball game.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 37-year-old reality star showcased the results of her hard work as she put her toned abs front and center in a brief video.

Khloe saw looking smashing as she bared her gym-honed body in a pair of baby blue leggings and white sports bra. She was also decked out with a pair of grey trainers and wore her dirty blonde hair slicked back into a ponytail.

Khloe Kardashian puts her gym-honed body on display after hecklers target her ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe's latest post comes after her ex Tristan Thompson was targeted by hecklers as he attempted to make a shot during the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game. As Tristan focused on making his shot, hecklers in the audience chanted, 'Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!'

More From Entertainment:

Queen resumes public engagements after Covid

Queen resumes public engagements after Covid
French actor Gerard Depardieu, pal of Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for negotiations

French actor Gerard Depardieu, pal of Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for negotiations
Atif Aslam named most-streamed artist in Pakistan on Spotify

Atif Aslam named most-streamed artist in Pakistan on Spotify
Kate Middleton's embarrassing shopping trip left her with new nickname

Kate Middleton's embarrassing shopping trip left her with new nickname

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle waiting for Queen's death to make 'part-time' return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle waiting for Queen's death to make 'part-time' return
Kate Middleton and Prince William get cozy as they arrive in Wales to mark St David's Day: Watch

Kate Middleton and Prince William get cozy as they arrive in Wales to mark St David's Day: Watch
Camila Cabello shares new sneak peek from song ‘Bam Bam’ on TikTok

Camila Cabello shares new sneak peek from song ‘Bam Bam’ on TikTok
'The Kardashians' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement

'The Kardashians' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement

Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Prince William, Kate Middleton

Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Prince William, Kate Middleton

BLACKPINK member Rosé spills reason behind learning to skateboard

BLACKPINK member Rosé spills reason behind learning to skateboard
Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week: pics

Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week: pics
Camilla, who was never a Princess, will become Queen

Camilla, who was never a Princess, will become Queen

Latest

view all