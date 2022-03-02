Thousands react as Hailey Bieber wishes husband Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

Hailey Bieber was the first to wish Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared multiple pictures with her husband and wrote,"Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28."

More than one million people liked Hailey's pictures within a few minutes they were posted on the Facebook-owned app.

Rapper Kanye West and thousands of fans also took to social media to wish Justin on his birthday.



