 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Thousands react as Hailey Bieber wishes husband Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Thousands react as Hailey Bieber wishes husband Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

Hailey Bieber was the first to wish Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared multiple pictures with her husband and wrote,"Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28."

More than one million people liked Hailey's pictures within a few minutes they were posted on the Facebook-owned app.

Rapper Kanye West and thousands of fans also took to social media to wish Justin on his birthday.


More From Entertainment:

'Vikings': Lagertha actress shares throwback picture with Ukrainian president and his wife

'Vikings': Lagertha actress shares throwback picture with Ukrainian president and his wife

Courteney Cox reveals she sold her house due to a ghost

Courteney Cox reveals she sold her house due to a ghost
Singers Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud cancel Russia gigs amid Ukraine crisis

Singers Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud cancel Russia gigs amid Ukraine crisis
Adele tops IFPI 2021 album charts with hit comeback record '30'

Adele tops IFPI 2021 album charts with hit comeback record '30'
Rihanna turns heads in revealing outfit as she graces a fashion show in Paris

Rihanna turns heads in revealing outfit as she graces a fashion show in Paris
Khloe Kardashian puts her gym-honed body on display after hecklers target her ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian puts her gym-honed body on display after hecklers target her ex Tristan Thompson
Queen Elizabeth returns to work

Queen Elizabeth returns to work
French actor Gerard Depardieu, pal of Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for negotiations

French actor Gerard Depardieu, pal of Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for negotiations
Atif Aslam named most-streamed artist in Pakistan on Spotify

Atif Aslam named most-streamed artist in Pakistan on Spotify
Kate Middleton's embarrassing shopping trip left her with new nickname

Kate Middleton's embarrassing shopping trip left her with new nickname

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle waiting for Queen's death to make 'part-time' return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle waiting for Queen's death to make 'part-time' return
Kate Middleton and Prince William get cozy as they arrive in Wales to mark St David's Day: Watch

Kate Middleton and Prince William get cozy as they arrive in Wales to mark St David's Day: Watch

Latest

view all