Government not going anywhere, but Shehbaz Sharif will go to jail: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry says as of now PML-Q is standing beside PTI government.

Federal minister further says that Prime Minister will meet other PTI allies soon.

Says opposition will continue with same lies.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the government is not going anywhere, however, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will go to jail.



Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Fawad Chaudhry said that the meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Chaudhry brothers was held in a pleasant environment and the latter had assured to remain with PTI as a coalition partner.

“No can make predictions in politics but as of now PML-Q is standing beside PTI government,” he said.

On a question regarding PML-Q demand to support the government, the federal minister said that PML-Q did not make any demand to PM, instead the Chaudhry brothers appreciated Prime Minister’s relief package.

The federal minister further said that the Prime Minister will meet other PTI allies soon, adding that, “there is no fraction in PTI and we don’t treat Jahangir Tareen as a group.”



Chaudhry said that the opposition has been claiming to have the support of several people to oust the government for the last three years, but are "basically liars and will continue with the same lies".

“The government is not going anywhere, however, opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and other people with cases in court will go to jail,” he said.

PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhrys of PML-Q in Lahore

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a short meeting with the Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q as the Opposition targets PTI's allies to topple the incumbent government.

The prime minister's meeting at the Chaudhry brother's residence in Lahore — which was more than 30 minutes long — with PML-Q's top brass, who are allies of the government in Punjab and the Centre, came as he was on a one-day visit to the provincial capital.

Apart from former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain were part of the meeting.



During the meeting, the prime minister inquired about Shujaat's health. The former prime minister thanked PM Imran Khan for visiting his house and inquiring about his health.