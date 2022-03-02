PML-Q to stay by PM Imran Khan's side through thick and thin: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan in meeting with Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence. PhotoL INP

Chaudhrys of Punjab guarantee their full support in foiling Opposition's bid to bring no-trust move against PTI govt.

PM Imran Khan assures PML-Q of addressing all their concerns in Centre and Punjab.

The PML-Q says attempts of no-confidence motion were nothing more than a “myth”.

LAHORE: The leadership of Punjab's second-biggest political party, PML-Q, has guaranteed their full support to foil the joint Opposition's efforts for bringing a no-trust motion against the PTI-led government in the Centre and Punjab in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported, citing sources within the Chaudhrys' family.

PM Imran Khan called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi of PML-Q, which is one of the most significant allies of his government, at their residence on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the premier assured the Chaudhrys of addressing all their grievances in the province and the Centre while directing Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the federal cabinet members to take all possible measures in this regard.

A statement issued by PML-Q after the meeting said that the Chaudhry brothers took PM Imran Khan into confidence over their recent meetings with leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

It said that the PML-Q leaders told Shahbaz that if the opposition’s bid to remove PM Imran Khan failed, their political future “would look bleak”, as per the statement.

“What is the use of such a trick which has no chance of success?" the statement read.

The PML-Q leadership assured PM Imran that the attempts of no-confidence motion were nothing more than a “myth”.

Sources in the Chaudhry family revealed that the party had decided to side with Imran Khan through thick and thin. Sources said that the meeting that continued for nearly half an hour discussed core issues related to the country politics as well as economy and price-hike.

PM Imran reportedly inquired about the health of former premier and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. “I pray to Almighty Allah for your complete health recovery at the earliest,” PM Imran said. Ch Shujaat Hussain thanked PM Imran Khan.

The two sides also discussed overall political situation in the country. The Chaudhrys praised the prime minister’s visit to Russia.

The prime minister was accompanied by a delegation comprising Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Fawad Chaudhry, commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and PTI lawmaker Amir Dogar among others.

PML-Q leaders including federal minister Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and others were also present.

Shujaat told the premier that the announcement for a reduction in petrol and power prices was appreciable, but he must assign the ministers a task to ensure that its benefit must reach people. He asked the prime minister to especially focus on curtailing inflation in the country.

The package announced for restoration of industries was very good, and similar packages should also be announced for the industrial estates of Punjab, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said. The prime minister informed him that Punjab’s industries would also be included in the package.

Meanwhile, Tariq Bashir Cheema, PML-Q secretary-general and a federal minister, rejected the media reports that no-confidence was discussed in the meeting between PM Imran and Chaudhrys.

He said the PML-Q did not issue any statement about extending support to the government. Rejecting the media reports, he said he did not know who was spreading such misinformation.

The insiders said the prime minister also decided to meet other allies of the government following his meeting with the PML-Q leadership. He will also meet MQMP and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders soon, they added.

Moreover, PM Imran intensified his contacts with the party lawmakers. During his visit to Lahore, he held a meeting with the elected PTI parliamentarians from four divisions of Punjab.

Sources said the prime minister had taken charge of efforts to foil the opposition movement.

Separately, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Matters relating to the overall political situation in south Punjab and the ongoing development schemes were discussed in the meeting.