Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Blake Shelton recalls dad’s parenting examples as stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s kids

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Blake Shelton recently reminisced over the moments when his own dad’s tactics and approach to parenting showed him the way to connect with Gwen Stefani’s children.

The country singer took this walk down memory lane in a candid heart-to-heart for Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

There the singer recalled his first few moments of self-doubt when seeing Gwen’s responsibilities as a mom to three boys, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8.

"I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that,” he began by admitting.

However, there was no hesitation when the topic of commitment for Gwen’s kids appeared.

Referencing his own dad’s love for his kids, Blake added, "He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad."

"The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership],” explained.

“You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it,” Blake recalled in glee and awe of his own father.

“My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day,” since then “I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

