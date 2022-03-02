Pak vs Aus: PCB launches trophy named after maestro Qadir and magical Benaud

Cricket legends Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir. Photo: Geo/file

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia announced the launch of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy on Wednesday to commemorate Australia's first Test series in Pakistan in 24 years.



This trophy will be perpetual and handed after the conclusion of each men's Test series between Pakistan and Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in an official release.

The Benaud-Qadir Trophy was revealed by Babar Azam and Pat Cummins on Wednesday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the first Test on Friday. The Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be given to the winning side in Lahore, where the three-Test series will culminate.



Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir

Benaud and Qadir were two skillful, distinguished and immensely respected cricketers of different eras, who served the game with honour, pride and distinction. At a time when express fast bowlers were ruling the roost, Benaud got wrist-spin bowling noticed and recognised as an attacking and wicket-taking option, an art that was subsequently taken to the next level by Qadir with some incredible performances against high-quality batters, the PCB report stated.

Benaud captained Australia on the team’s first full tour to Pakistan in 1959 and won the series 2-0, while Qadir played in 11 Tests against Australia in which he took 45 wickets, including 33 wickets in two three-Test series in 1982 and 1988 against Kim Hughes and Allan Border’s sides, respectively.

Individually, in 63 Tests from 1952 to 1964, Benaud took 248 wickets, whereas Qadir took up Test cricket in 1977 and finished in 1990 with 236 wickets in 67 Tests. For their respective heroics, achievements, and accomplishments, Benaud was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, while Qadir was included in the PCB Hall of Fame in 2021.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnains said, "There can be no better way to celebrate and mark the revival of the Pakistan-Australia Test rivalry in Pakistan than by launching the trophy in the names of two absolute legends and icons of this great game—Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir."

He added that the launch of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy is a joint-initiative of the PCB and CA that clearly demonstrates the strong and cordial relationship between the two cricket boards," PCB said that it looks forward to working very closely with the CA in the years to come.

During the launch, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that the game is today healthy, wealthy and strong because of such individuals and their legacy, as such, "we must always recognise and acknowledge their contributions and services."

"I am honoured that I will be leading the Pakistan team in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. We will try and give performances that will be a tribute to these two legends who will always remain legends of the game," he added.

Before the Benaud-Qadir trophy, Pakistan and Australia had played 25 Test series, with Australia winning 13 and Pakistan winning seven.

When Pakistan last hosted Australia in 1998, Mark Taylor’s side won the series 1-0, while Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men won 1-0 in Pakistan’s last home series in the United Arab Emirates in 2018. The last Test series between the two sides was played in Australia in 2019, which was won 2-0 by Australia.