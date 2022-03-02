 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Furqan Qureshi’s mother passes away after battle with Cancer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Furqan Qureshi’s mother passed away after fighting with stage 4 cancer
Furqan Qureshi’s mother passed away after fighting with stage 4 cancer 

Actor Furqan Qureshi announced on social media that his mother passed away on Wednesday after battling with cancer.

Taking to his Instagram, the Banno actor shared the heartbreaking news, he wrote, “By the will of Lord, my mother left us for the better world peacefully at fajr today.”

“Please recite Surah Fateha for her maghfirat,” the 33-year-old actor added while sharing the details of her namaz e janaza.

Earlier, Furqan’s requested for prayers for his mother, who had 4th stage cancer.

He wrote on his story on the photo sharing app, he pleaded saying, “It is Shab e Miraj in Pakistan tonight. Not sure if it is so in your respective religions too. Meant to humbly request each one of you to please especially pray for my mother’s relief and ease as she is suffering a great deal from 4th stage cancer and is in a lot of agony.”

Several Pakistani actors offered their condolences on Furqan’s post including Zoya Nasir, Fahad Sheikh, Nimra Khan and Tooba Siddiqui.

More From Showbiz:

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on
Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff
Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet

Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet
Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv
Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot

Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot
Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character

Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character
Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date
Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried

Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her sun-kissed weekend

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her sun-kissed weekend
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Payal Rohatgi says she 'piggy backs on Alia Bhatt'

Kangana Ranaut reacts as Payal Rohatgi says she 'piggy backs on Alia Bhatt'
Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures

Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures

Latest

view all