Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

WATCH: German consul-general, wife celebrate Baloch Culture Day

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

  • Zeigeler and wife dress up in traditional Balochi attire to share festivities with Balochis.
  • Interact with Baloch employees of German Consulate General in Karachi.
  • Consul-general says cultural exchanges and dialogues are an integral part of international relations in modern world.

KARACHI: Amid a countrywide celebration of Baloch Culture Day on Wednesday, German Consul-General Holger Ziegeler and his wife also put on beautiful Baloch attire to share the festivities of the day with the Balochis of Pakistan.

The German Consulate General in Karachi also released a video on the occasion that showed a proper celebration was held there to mark the day.

The video showed Ziegeler interacting with two employees of the Consulate of Balochi descent.

The video opens with Muhammad Shakir speaking to Muhammad Hanif in Balochi. He tells Hanif that he has convinced Ziegeler and his wife to wear traditional Balochi dresses at the celebration.

"That's great," Hanif reacts and then both men welcome Mr and Mrs Ziegeler.

This follows with Shakir drawing Hanif's attention towards the Balochi turban Ziegeler was wearing, saying how beautifully the colours of the German flag have been used to adorn the turban.

At this, Hanif responds with admiration, while Claudia says that she also liked it.

The employees and the couple then exchange thanks and say "Germany-Pakistan dosti Zindabad," [Long live German-Pakistan friendship], together.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of German Consulate General on the occasion, Ziegeler said that the cultural exchanges and dialogues are an integral part of international relations in the modern world.

"Cultural exchange is an important part of life in Germany. It is a great way to incorporate people in a positive way," he said.

The statement further quoted Ziegeler as saying that in order to appreciate the cultural diversity, one has to experience the elements of culture, for example food, music, dance, art and clothing, so that the sophistication and philosophy behind different cultures can be understood.

The spokesperson said that this is the reason that German Consul General Holger Ziegeler and his wife Claudia wore Balochi dresses adorned with German colors to celebrate the incredible diversity of Pakistan on the occasion of Baloch Culture Day.

