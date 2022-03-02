Princess Diana’s THIS never-before-seen photo to go on display at Kensington Palace

Princess Diana's never-before-seen stunning photo, taken in 1988, will go on display at the Kensington Palace from Friday, March 4.



This was disclosed by royal expert Victoria Murphy in his tweet on Wednesday.

Sharing the monochrome photo of mother of Prince William and Prince Harry on Twitter, Victoria Murphy tweeted, “This previously unseen image of Princess Diana will go on display at Kensington Palace from Friday 4 March as part of exhibition Life Through a Royal Lens.”

“It was taken by photographer David Bailey in 1988 during a sitting commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery,” the royal expert further disclosed.

According to Hello Magazine, Diana’s photo is part of a new royal photography exhibition at Kensington Palace.

Britain’s royal family has created a collection of photographs taken over the years for a special Royal Exhibit, titled 'Life Through a Royal Lens', at the Kensington Palace for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.