Quetta: Three killed, more than 20 injured in blast near police mobile

QUETTA: Three people lost their lives while more than 20 others sustained injuries as an explosion took place at Quetta's Jinnah Road.



According to Geo News, the blast took place near a police mobile and soon after the explosion, nearby shops caught fire. The Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Quetta Fida Hassan said that all the wounded individuals have been shifted to Quetta's Civil Hospital.

He further revealed that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. "Two-and-a-half to three kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast," he said.

The medical superintendent of the hospital said that the number of injured brought in for treatment was 25, adding that the condition of six individuals is critical.

According to the police, following the incident, Jinnah Road and its surrounding streets have been cordoned off and have been closed for traffic.



Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and expressed grief at the loss of innocent lives.

Bizenjo has also directed the inspector-general of police Quetta to present a detailed report of the incident to the provincial government at the earliest. He also told the police to ensure improved security throughout the city.

The CM also directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also strongly condemned the Quetta blast and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the blast. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Likewise, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also condemned the incident and said that "a handful of terrorists cannot shake the resolve of the nation."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Geo.tv will strive to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of information. Initial facts and figures may be revised as the latest updates are received.

