Islamabad wants peaceful, close ties with neighbours: COAS Gen Bajwa

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa with Commander Iranian Air Force Brigadier General Pilot Hamid Vahedi. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa remarked on Wednesday that Islamabad wants “peaceful and close ties” with its neighbours.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS passed the remark during a meeting with the Commander Iranian Air Force Brigadier General Pilot Hamid Vahedi when he called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

“Pakistan wants peaceful and close ties with its neighbors,” said Gen Bajwa. He also stressed that collective efforts are needed for regional stability.



Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the defence and security fields.

On the other hand, the Iranian general lauded the professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and effective border management measures.