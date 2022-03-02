 
sports
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed tested COVID-19 on March 2. — AFP/File
  • Ahmed arrived at team hotel on Monday following conclusion of PSL.
  • Team medical staff confirms Fawad was isolated upon his arrival.
  • He will remain isolated for at least five days and will only come out of isolation after testing negative twice and is symptom-free.

Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19,  the Australian team's spokesperson in Pakistan confirmed Wednesday.

Ahmed — who played five limited-overs matches for Australia and had been set to start his role as a consultant during his side’s first Test tour of Pakistan in 24 years — arrived at the team hotel on Monday following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The team's medical staff ensured that Fawad was isolated upon his arrival at the hotel after which he tested positive for the virus. He showed mild symptoms of COVID-19.

He will remain isolated for at least five days — as per the government's regulations — and will only come out of isolation after testing negative twice. He will also have to be symptom-free in order to end his isolation. 

Members of the Australia tour party self-test regularly and undergo regular testing from external medical practitioners.

