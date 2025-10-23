Pakistan pull out from India-hosted Junior Hockey World Cup amid tensions

Pakistan and India players in action during their Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 final at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Al Amarat on December 4, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan men’s hockey team has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Junior Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held in India amid tensions between the neighbouring countries.

In a statement, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Rana Mujahid said the federation has formally informed the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that Pakistan would not participate in the tournament under the prevailing circumstances.

He added that Pakistan had proposed the option of playing its matches at a neutral venue instead. “It is by no means appropriate to travel to India and play under the current situation,” he said.

The move comes in the backdrop of heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi following a four-day armed conflict in May — the worst between the old foes in decades.

The conflict was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Pahalgam area, which New Delhi said was backed by Pakistan.

After the incident, India killed several innocent civilians in unprovoked attacks on Pakistan for three days before the Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated in defence with the successful Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

In a similar move earlier, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in August withdrew from Asia Cup, citing security concerns.

The controversy started when India decided not to allow its team to cross the border for the Champions Trophy, which Islamabad slammed as politicisation of sports.

Later, both countries agreed on a "fusion formula", under which India participated in the mega tournament at a neutral venue rather than in the host country, Pakistan.

Pakistan was also forced to host Asia Cup 2023 on a hybrid model with India's matches and the final hosted in Sri Lanka. Pakistan did, however, play in India during the 2023 ICC World Cup hosted there.