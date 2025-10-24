 
Geo News

Women's World Cup: Pakistan exit winless as rain washes out Sri Lanka game

Green Shirts end with three points from three abandoned fixtures

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2025

Pakistans Fatima Sana and Sri Lankas Chamari Athapaththu shake hands after their game is called off at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, October 24, 2025. — ICC
Pakistan's Fatima Sana and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu shake hands after their game is called off at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, October 24, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan bowed out of the Women's World Cup 2025 winless after their last group game against Sri Lanka was abandoned on Friday due to persistent rain at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Just 4.2 overs of play took place before officials called off the game, which was reduced to 34 overs due to rain.

Advertisement

The Green Shirts ended the tournament with three points from seven games. They lost four, while three of their fixtures were washed out.

This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.

Advertisement
Pak vs SA: Miller, Gerald ruled out of white-ball series against Pakistan
Pak vs SA: Miller, Gerald ruled out of white-ball series against Pakistan
BCCI seeks to criminalise match-fixing 'to protect cricket'
BCCI seeks to criminalise match-fixing 'to protect cricket'
Pakistan pull out from India-hosted Junior Hockey World Cup amid tensions
Pakistan pull out from India-hosted Junior Hockey World Cup amid tensions
South Africa thump Pakistan to win Pindi Test, level two-match series video
South Africa thump Pakistan to win Pindi Test, level two-match series
Babar back in T20 fold as Pakistan name squads for home white-ball series video
Babar back in T20 fold as Pakistan name squads for home white-ball series
Gardner, Sutherland propel Australia to six-wicket win over England
Gardner, Sutherland propel Australia to six-wicket win over England
Asif Afridi creates history with five-for on debut in second South Africa Test
Asif Afridi creates history with five-for on debut in second South Africa Test
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia join hands to promote football development
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia join hands to promote football development