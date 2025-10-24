Women's World Cup: Pakistan exit winless as rain washes out Sri Lanka game

Pakistan's Fatima Sana and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu shake hands after their game is called off at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, October 24, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan bowed out of the Women's World Cup 2025 winless after their last group game against Sri Lanka was abandoned on Friday due to persistent rain at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Just 4.2 overs of play took place before officials called off the game, which was reduced to 34 overs due to rain.

The Green Shirts ended the tournament with three points from seven games. They lost four, while three of their fixtures were washed out.

