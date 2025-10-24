Messi signs fresh contract with Inter Miami until 2028

Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi arrives for the Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season football match between Inter Miami CF and New England Revolution at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 4, 2025. — AFP

NEW YORK: Lionel Messi has signed a new contract with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, keeping him at the club until 2028, the club announced on Thursday.

The move has delighted fans and given a big boost to the team as well as the North American league . At 38, the Argentine star shows no sign of slowing down and remains hungry to win more trophies with the Florida side.

Advertisement

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had previously said that Inter Miami would be his last club, but the 38-year-old has given no hint about his possible retirement, saying that age would not be a factor.

“Our vision was to bring the best players to Inter Miami and to this city, and that’s exactly what we have done,” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said in a statement.

“He’s still as committed as he’s ever been and he still wants to win.”

The 2022 World Cup winner led the league in goals (29) this season, as Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference. They are set to play Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS Cup play-offs beginning on Friday.

He was named among five finalists for the league’s MVP award on Thursday.

Messi sparked fresh interest in the league when he first signed in 2023, at a crucial moment for the sport in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States set to host the World Cup next year.

Miami’s valuation has doubled since 2022 to $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, which named them the second most valuable team in MLS earlier this year.

“When Lionel Messi made MLS his League of Choice, it marked a turning point — not just for Inter Miami, but for our entire sport in North America,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

“Since then, we’ve witnessed something truly historic: the greatest player of all time bringing global attention to our league.”