Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Ex-CJP Asif Saeed Khosa receives Justice Excellence Award 2022

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (SC) Asif Saeed Khosa. — Twitter
  • A ceremony will be conducted in The Hague in a few weeks. 
  • Khosa was selected by a committee of chief justices from all over world, including USA, UK, Germany, and Spain.
  • He was recognised for his attempts towards independence of judiciary, court administration, and judicial education.

NETHERLANDS: Former chief justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, the 26th CJP, was selected to receive the Justice Excellence Award 2022 by the International Institute for Justice Excellence (IIJE). 

He was selected by a committee of chief justices from all over the world, including USA, UK, Germany, and Spain. Khosa was recognised for his attempts towards the independence of the judiciary, court administration, and judicial education.

The honours mentioned in the award for Khosa were numerous. To name a few, he has an excellent academic record, he established a research centre in the SC with access to almost all legal bases in the world, he got a mobile application developed for the public through which they can track the proceedings of every case in the SC, and dealt with politically and religiously sensitive cases bravely and carefully. 

Apart from that, Khosa authored four books and established a video linkage between the SC’s principal seat in Islamabad and centres in different cities.  

A ceremony will be conducted in The Hague in a few weeks.

