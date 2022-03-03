 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 03 2022
Web Desk

Pakistan reiterates dialogue only way forward to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

  • PM Imran Khan chairs meeting on security matters.
  • Pakistan decides to pursue independent foreign policy.
  • Meeting says Pakistan not in favour of tensions under any circumstances.

ISLAMABAD: As the world chooses sides in the Russia and Ukraine conflict, the Pakistani government reiterated that dialogue was the only way forward to resolve the crisis, sources told Geo News.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on security matters. The meeting was attended by the civil and military leadership of the country.

Sources told Geo News that the meeting discussed issues related to national security and also reviewed the security situation in the country. Strategic consultations were also held and important decisions were taken given the regional situation, they added.

Officials privy to the matter said the government has decided to pursue an "independent foreign policy" and urged that negotiations were the right way to resolve the Russia- Ukraine conflict.

The meeting decided that Pakistan was not in favour of tensions under any circumstances.

On February 24, PM Imran Khan, while meeting with Russian President Vladamir Putin in Moscow, had regretted the latest Kyiv-Moscow conflict and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

The president and the prime minister's meeting had lasted for more than three hours, during which they discussed Islamophobia, Afghanistan, bilateral, regional, and South Asian issues, among other "important matters", the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

