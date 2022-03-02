 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry won't return to UK to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he 'can't face' Royal Family: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Prince Harry wont return to UK to attend Queens Platinum Jubilee as he cant face Royal Family: report

Prince Harry could be poised to miss his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, according to royal biographer.

 The Duke of Sussex would find it hard to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to tensions surrounding his tell-all memoir which is due to be published in the autumn, according to a royal expert.

Tom Bower, a Royal biographer, has claimed that Harry will face the "ultimate dilemma" over whether to visit the Queen to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The royal expert, in new interview, told Closer: "I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book."

"That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver," Mr Bower said.

Prince Harry, who established his new home at Montecito after leaving the royal family in 2020, is pursuing a High Court claim against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the Duke of Sussex 'won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family.'

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles and William gearing up to take Queen's role: report

Prince Charles and William gearing up to take Queen's role: report
Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news
Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on

Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on
Kate Middleton pokes fun at Prince William during royal engagement

Kate Middleton pokes fun at Prince William during royal engagement
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Kate Middleton's solo tour to Copenhagen was a 'test case' for the Duchess

Kate Middleton's solo tour to Copenhagen was a 'test case' for the Duchess
Kate Middleton may become ‘strain’ on Prince William: report

Kate Middleton may become ‘strain’ on Prince William: report
Lindsay Lohan surprises fans with two new films at Netflix

Lindsay Lohan surprises fans with two new films at Netflix
Kate Middleton's touching note to staff at lodge where Prince William proposed

Kate Middleton's touching note to staff at lodge where Prince William proposed
Kanye West threatens’ Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson in Donda 2

Kanye West threatens’ Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson in Donda 2
Cannes Film Festival to not welcome Russian delegation this year

Cannes Film Festival to not welcome Russian delegation this year
Prince Andrew's military friend claims Duke of York is 'down'

Prince Andrew's military friend claims Duke of York is 'down'

Latest

view all