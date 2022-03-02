Prince Harry won't return to UK to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he 'can't face' Royal Family: report

Prince Harry could be poised to miss his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, according to royal biographer.



The Duke of Sussex would find it hard to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to tensions surrounding his tell-all memoir which is due to be published in the autumn, according to a royal expert.

Tom Bower, a Royal biographer, has claimed that Harry will face the "ultimate dilemma" over whether to visit the Queen to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The royal expert, in new interview, told Closer: "I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book."

"That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver," Mr Bower said.



Prince Harry, who established his new home at Montecito after leaving the royal family in 2020, is pursuing a High Court claim against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

