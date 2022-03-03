Daily COVID-19 report: Active case count in Pakistan drops to lowest since Jan 15

People wearing masks walk in a market in Pakistan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan reports only 768 new COVID-19 infections and 3,815 recoveries overnight.

New cases and recoveries place Pakistan's active coronavirus case count at 32,457.

19 more people suffering from virus lost their battle during the last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: The number of active cases of coronavirus in Pakistan dropped to 32,457, the lowest since January 15 as the country witnesses a declining trend of the disease, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed Thursday morning.



Pakistan's active case count as reported on January 15 stood at 28,112, which only surged ever since and even crossed the 100,000 mark as the fifth wave of COVID-19 tightened its grip over the country.

However, the coronavirus statistics gradually declined after this as the wave subsided.

As per today's statistics, the fresh case count remained below the 1,000 mark in the country for the fifth consecutive day as only 768 new infections were detected overnight. The new cases placed the country's COVID-19 positivity rate at 2.17% and overall case count past 1.511 million.



The national COVID-19 body said it conducted 35,281 diagnostic tests countrywide during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 19 more people suffering from the virus lost the battle of life during the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 death tally to 30,237.

However, 3,815 patients also recovered overnight, pushing the number of active cases this low in a single day.