 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Prithviraj:’ Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar’s ‘grand saga’ to hit theatres on THIS date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

‘Prithviraj:’ Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar’s ‘grand saga’ to hit theatres on THIS date
‘Prithviraj:’ Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar’s ‘grand saga’ to hit theatres on THIS date

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated, upcoming historical film Prithviraj will now hit the theatres on June 3, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the film, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar in lead roles, was earlier scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 10, 2022.

Taking to social media, the Sooryavanshi actor announced the new release date of his upcoming film, “Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner to the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he captioned the Instagram post.


The Entertainment actor also shared a poster of Prithviraj featuring him.

The official Twitter account of production house Yash Raj Films also announced the new release date on their page. "Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is arriving early on the big screen on 3rd June. In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you," the tweet read.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay will be seen playing the titular role, while Manushi will make her Bollywood debut in the role of Sanyogita.

Besides, Prithviraj, Akshay will be seen in Bachchan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 and Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan amusing reply to fan asking about Aamir Khan’s movie

Shah Rukh Khan amusing reply to fan asking about Aamir Khan’s movie
Iqra Aziz shares rare morning selfie with son Kabir Hussain

Iqra Aziz shares rare morning selfie with son Kabir Hussain
Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’

Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid
Furqan Qureshi’s mother passes away after battle with Cancer

Furqan Qureshi’s mother passes away after battle with Cancer

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on
Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff
Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet

Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet
Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv
Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot

Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot
Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character

Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character
Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Latest

view all