‘Prithviraj:’ Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar’s ‘grand saga’ to hit theatres on THIS date

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated, upcoming historical film Prithviraj will now hit the theatres on June 3, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the film, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar in lead roles, was earlier scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 10, 2022.

Taking to social media, the Sooryavanshi actor announced the new release date of his upcoming film, “Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner to the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he captioned the Instagram post.





The Entertainment actor also shared a poster of Prithviraj featuring him.

The official Twitter account of production house Yash Raj Films also announced the new release date on their page. "Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is arriving early on the big screen on 3rd June. In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you," the tweet read.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay will be seen playing the titular role, while Manushi will make her Bollywood debut in the role of Sanyogita.

Besides, Prithviraj, Akshay will be seen in Bachchan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 and Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan.