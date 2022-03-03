 
Thursday Mar 03 2022
Britons reject Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as part-time royals: 'Bridge is burnt'

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Britons object to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rumoured plans to return as 'part-time' senior royals after father Prince Charles becomes King.

In a survey carried about Express.co.uk, 97% out of 10,782 participants rejected taking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the country.

“Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deserve the right to change their minds and resume some royal duties” was the question asked from the locals.

 The rest 3% were of the opinion that Harry and Meghan should return.

“I think they've incinerated that particular bridge," said one in the comments.

Another added: “If they had simply left that would be one thing. Since leaving, however, they have gone out of their way to badmouth their family.”

 "They made it clear, they wanted a life out of the limelight," noted one.

“They have made clear their ambition – to lead private lives away from the responsibility and exposure of royal duty. It's not something that they should be entitled to dip in and out of when it suits them," wrote a fourth.

User DennisV wrote: “They made their choice so let them stick with it.”

“She told them that they couldn't be half in and half out…the Royal Family [must] serve selflessly," one quoted the Queen.

“They had their trial year, and decided not to come back," one asserted.

“They are hoping that Charles will give them what the Queen wouldn't, and that is highly disrespectful towards her," said a user.

