 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar shares 'Bedhadak' poster, launches Shanaya Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Karan Johar shares Bedhadak poster, launches Shanaya Kapoor
Karan Johar shares Bedhadak poster, launches Shanaya Kapoor

Karan Johar is ready to launch some new faces in the Bollywood industry as he revealed Dharma Production's next venture, Bedhadak.

The filmmaker will be launching Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, along with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

KJo dropped the posters and captioned them, “We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor & Gurfateh Pirzada! Directed by the exceptional Shashank Khaitan.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared another poster of gorgeous Shanaya in a pink and grey top with her hair embracing her face.

He wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!”

In another tweet, the 49-year-old producer revealed Gurfateh’s character details as he wrote, “His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in Bedhadak with Gurfateh Pirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!”

Introducing Lakhsya, he tweeted, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting Lakshya as Karan in Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!”

The release date of the movie is yet to be revealed. 

More From Showbiz:

Shraddha Kapoor was once offered ‘erotic’ film by famous filmmaker

Shraddha Kapoor was once offered ‘erotic’ film by famous filmmaker
‘Prithviraj:’ Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar’s ‘grand saga’ to hit theatres on THIS date

‘Prithviraj:’ Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar’s ‘grand saga’ to hit theatres on THIS date
Shah Rukh Khan amusing reply to fan asking about Aamir Khan’s movie

Shah Rukh Khan amusing reply to fan asking about Aamir Khan’s movie
Iqra Aziz shares rare morning selfie with son Kabir Hussain

Iqra Aziz shares rare morning selfie with son Kabir Hussain
Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’

Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid
Furqan Qureshi’s mother passes away after battle with Cancer

Furqan Qureshi’s mother passes away after battle with Cancer

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on
Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff
Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet

Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet
Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv
Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot

Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot

Latest

view all