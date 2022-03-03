Karan Johar shares Bedhadak poster, launches Shanaya Kapoor

Karan Johar is ready to launch some new faces in the Bollywood industry as he revealed Dharma Production's next venture, Bedhadak.

The filmmaker will be launching Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, along with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

KJo dropped the posters and captioned them, “We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor & Gurfateh Pirzada! Directed by the exceptional Shashank Khaitan.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared another poster of gorgeous Shanaya in a pink and grey top with her hair embracing her face.

He wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!”

In another tweet, the 49-year-old producer revealed Gurfateh’s character details as he wrote, “His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in Bedhadak with Gurfateh Pirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!”

Introducing Lakhsya, he tweeted, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting Lakshya as Karan in Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!”

The release date of the movie is yet to be revealed.