Thursday Mar 03 2022
Adele eyes new venue for Las Vegas residency after calling off Caesars Palace shows

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Adele is reportedly gearing up to return with her postponed Las Vegas residency but at a new venue.

According to The Sun, the 33-year-old singer is expected to move the shows to Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theatres.

“Talks are ongoing with Adele about the possibility of her moving the residency to Zappos,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

“The venue is within the Caesars family — who she has the huge money deal with — and it’s world class,” it added.

“It’s been a residency spot for a host of huge stars, including Jennifer Lopez and Shania Twain, and after the issues raised by Adele about her set and the sound quality at the Colosseum it seems Zappos could be the answer,” the publication reported.

The new venue can accommodate around 7,000 attendees in its vicinity which double the size of Colosseum. 

The theatres are, however, owned by the same owners as the Caesars Palace.

The Rolling In The Deep singer posted a teary-eyed video of her in January to announced that her much-anticipated shows have been cancelled.  

