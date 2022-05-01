 
Showbiz
Sunday May 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 01, 2022

Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!
Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT! 

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 34th birthday today, May 1.

The PK starlet, who has turned a year wiser, took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful glimpses from the celebrations.


While sharing the pictures, the Sultan actress penned a note for herself on her big day. "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it," the actress wrote.

While enjoying the biggest slice of her birthday cake, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil diva expressed gratitude to fans for their love.

"Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful. PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be," she concluded the post.

Anushka, who tied the knot with cricket star Virat Kohli in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021, is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress.

The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far
Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film
Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’

Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’
Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside

Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside
Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel

Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel
Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra

Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra
Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini

Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini
'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere
Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere

Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere
Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai
Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Latest

view all