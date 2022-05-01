 
pakistan
Sunday May 01 2022
By
Web Desk

We all are ashamed that sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi was violated: Tahir Ashrafi

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 01, 2022

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and former special assistant to the prime minister on interfaith harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live
Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and former special assistant to the prime minister on interfaith harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

  • Ashrafi, who was present in Madinah when incident happened, says hooligans continued chanting slogans during Maghrib azan.
  • Says incident is a matter of shame for every Pakistani as country's image has been tarnished.
  • Says treatment meted out to Marriyum Aurangzeb was reprehensible.

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and former special assistant to the prime minister on interfaith harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday excoriated the incident of hooliganism that took place at the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah and said that "we all are ashamed" since the sanctity of the holy place was violated. 

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, Ashrafi said that the Masjid-e-Nabawi, which is one of the two holiest places of worship for  Muslims, had not seen such an incident in the last 100 years.

"The gravity of the situation cannot be described in words," he said.

Ashrafi said that he was an eyewitness to the situation as he was present over there at the time.

"We're even supposed to recite the durood in a low voice when present in Masjid-e-Nabawi, but unfortunately, gangs were deployed in different parts of the mosque as well as under the shadow of the Green Dome," he said.

He said that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation entered the mosque shortly before iftar, the hooligans loudly chanted slogans. 

"They even continued chanting slogans during the Maghrib azan," he said.

The head of the Pakistan Ulema Council went on to say that the treatment meted out to Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb was also reprehensible.

"The incident is a matter of shame for every Pakistani as the country's image has been tarnished across the globe," he said. 

Ashrafi said that the incident was "encouraged by former ministers and PTI activists", as it was all done in the name of Pakistan.

"I thought that Imran Khan, whom I considered Aashiq Rasool (PBUH), will condemn the incident, but I am offended by their statements", he said.

He said that those involved had been arrested by the Saudi government, adding that the prime minister had requested the Saudi authorities not to arrest any innocent person. 

He, however, stressed that those involved should be punished under the Saudi law.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan openly calls out Biden administration for involvement in 'regime change conspiracy'

Imran Khan openly calls out Biden administration for involvement in 'regime change conspiracy'
Where will Pakistani politicians celebrate Eid ul Fitr?

Where will Pakistani politicians celebrate Eid ul Fitr?
MQM-P suggests five names for Sindh governor

MQM-P suggests five names for Sindh governor
Sadaffe Abid's journey towards empowering women in tech

Sadaffe Abid's journey towards empowering women in tech
Eid ul Fitr 2022: prayer timings in Lahore

Eid ul Fitr 2022: prayer timings in Lahore
Strong dusty winds envelop Karachi

Strong dusty winds envelop Karachi
Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: PTI challenges cases against leadership in IHC

Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: PTI challenges cases against leadership in IHC
Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: Court allows two-day remand of Sheikh Rasheed's nephew

Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: Court allows two-day remand of Sheikh Rasheed's nephew
Pakistan sweats from hours-long power cuts amid sizzling hot weather

Pakistan sweats from hours-long power cuts amid sizzling hot weather
No power load-shedding in country from today: ministry

No power load-shedding in country from today: ministry
KP, parts of Balochistan celebrating Eid today unlike rest of Pakistan

KP, parts of Balochistan celebrating Eid today unlike rest of Pakistan
Pakistan, UAE discuss prospects of advancing bilateral cooperation

Pakistan, UAE discuss prospects of advancing bilateral cooperation

Latest

view all