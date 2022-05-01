 
Showbiz
Sunday May 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 01, 2022

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai
Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai

Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in South Mumbai last week.

According to media reports, the 86-year-old actor has now been shifted out of the intensive care unit. However, he is currently under observation and is recovering.

“Dharmendra is doing better now but he will be under observation and will probably be in the hospital for a few more days,” the source cited by ETimes said.

The Indian media outlet also reported that Dharmendra’s son and actor Sunny Deol also visited his father at the hospital on Sunday. However, there is no official update on the veteran actor’s health update so far.

On the work front, the legendary star will be seen in the sequel 2007 hit Apne, which will reunite him with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on screen.

He is also a part of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is scheduled to release in February 2023. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far
Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film
Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’

Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’
Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside

Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside
Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel

Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel
Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra

Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra
Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini

Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini
'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere
Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere

Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere
Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!

Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!

Latest

view all