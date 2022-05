Pardey Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman's Parde Mein Rehne Do is all set to hit cinemas this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ahead of the film's official release, Showcase Films and Geo Films organised a red carpet premiere exclusively in Karachi.

Held at Neuplex Cinemas DHA, the event was a star-studded affair. From Iqra Aziz to Javed Shaikh, take a look at the celebrities who marked attendance Sunday night:

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz









Momal Shaikh









Javed Shaikh

Freiha Altaf and Hania Aamir





Hasnain Lehri





Aashir Wajahat





Eshal Fayyaz





Shazia Wajahat, Shahzad Shaeikh and Wajahat Rauf





Zhalay Sarhadi