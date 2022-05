MQM-P suggests five names for Sindh governor

Amir Khan (R), Nasreen Jalil, and Waseem Akhtar. — Twitter

Sources say names have been sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval.

Say MQM-P will review the names in case PM Shehbaz Sharif raises an objection.

Office of Sindh governor fell vacant on April 12 as PTI leader Imran Ismail tendered his resignation.

KARACHI: MQM-P has suggested five names for the post of Sindh governor, party sources said Monday.



Sources privy to the matter said that the names have been sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval. The five party members suggested by MQM-P for the post include Nasreen Jaleel, Amir Khan, Amir Chishti, Waseem Akhtar, and Kishwar Zehra.

Sources further stated that the party will review the names in case the prime minister raises an objection.

Imran Ismail steps down as Sindh governor

The office of the Sindh governor fell vacant on April 12 as PTI leader Imran Ismail tendered his resignation, hours before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

However, President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation almost a week later.

“In terms of Article 101 (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Mr Imran Ismail from the office of Governor of the Province of Sindh, with effect from 17 April 2022,” the notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat read.

Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani had been directed to perform the functions of the governor of Sindh till the appointment of a new incumbent for the post.

Moreover, according to the notification, Durani has been directed to perform the functions of the governor of Sindh till the appointment of a new incumbent.



PPP nominates Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood for Punjab governor's post

On the other hand, the PPP nominated its leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood as Punjab governor, sources said Friday, as the coalition government's cabinet in the Centre will reportedly be finalised this week.

Sources further said that the PPP leadership has informed Mehmood — who has experience of being Punjab's governor in the past too — of the decision.

Mehmood, who was earlier part of PML-F, decided to part ways with the party after then-president Asif Ali Zardari appointed him as Punjab governor in December 2012 — and he served till June 2013.

The JUI-F has demanded to make the governor of Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from their party, while the governor of Punjab will be from PPP and the governor of Sindh from MQM-P, sources had said.