 
pakistan
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Ghulami na manzoor march will be a prelude to Pakistan’s real freedom: Imran Khan

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Tuesday May 03, 2022

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan chairs the core committee meeting in Bani Gala on May 3, 2022. — Twitter/@PTIofficial
  • Imran Khan expresses satisfaction with the response related to rallies held on the eve of Eidul Fitr.
  • "The nation is supporting the agenda of safeguarding national independence and sovereignty," he says.
  • Khan adds if the driving forces behind the conspiracy are not identified, the culture of promoting external interference will flourish.

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the "Ghulami Na Manzoor" march, scheduled to be held by the end of May, will be a prelude to the real freedom of Pakistan.

Khan said this while chairing a meeting of the core committee in Bani Gala to discuss the overall political situation in the country and the ongoing nationwide public relations campaign of his party.

Regarding the countrywide rallies held on the eve of Eidul Fitr, the former prime minister expressed satisfaction with the response of the masses.

“The nation is supporting the agenda of safeguarding national independence and sovereignty, keeping aside the political divisions,” Khan said, assuring the members present in the meeting that he has pledged to bring real freedom to Pakistan and “will never step back.”

Speaking about the PTI members' claims the US has admitted its involvement in his ouster, the PTI chairman said: “Another credible evidence of the foreign conspiracy has been received from the US.”

It is worth mentioning that a day earlier, senior PTI leadership shared remarks of US National Security [and] Defense analyst Dr Rebecca Grant apparently admitting that the US had a role in ousting Imran Khan [through the vote of no-confidence].

However, later Fact Check Pakistan had clarified that the remarks were misinterpreted. It noted that the person the PTI leaders were quoting as “proof” that the US government was behind Imran Khan’s ouster had "nothing to do with the US government."

Nevertheless, in today's meeting, Khan maintained his stance and added that local Mir Jaffar's “played the role of facilitators in enslaving Pakistan’s sovereignty.”

“If the driving forces behind the conspiracy are not identified, the culture of promoting external interference will flourish,” he said.

Regarding his call to Islamabad, Khan said the nation should get ready as they, along with PTI, will bring the decisive movement against the "puppets" to a logical conclusion.

During the meeting, the PTI chairman also discussed the schedule and preparations for the upcoming public gatherings.

A day earlier, the former had announced to hold six public rallies in different cities after Eidul Fitr in a bid to mobilise the public and strengthen his stance of ousting his government through “foreign conspiracy”.

He plans to hold power shows in his hometown of Mianwali, Jhelum, Attock, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Chakwal.

