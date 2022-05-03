Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation

PM Shehbaz Sharif (centre) meeting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) on April 30, 2022. — Twitter/PM Office

"This high-level visit during Eid holidays exhibits the keenness of UAE to invest in our country," PM Office statement reads.

Both sides agree to cooperate in the field of trade, energy, infrastructure, petroleum, and others important sectors.

Today’s meeting was a follow-up of recent visit of PM Shehbaz to the UAE.

LAHORE: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, infrastructure, petroleum, and other important sectors.



During a meeting with a high-level economic delegation of the UAE that visited Pakistan today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Government of Pakistan attaches the highest priority to its brotherly relations with the UAE and is desirous to strengthen the relations to the next level, especially on the economic front.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, this high-level visit during the Eid holidays exhibits the keenness of the Government of UAE to invest in our country.

Pakistan warmly welcomes this brotherly gesture, and has a keen interest to welcome significant investments from the Emirati brothers, the premier stressed.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact for the implementation of the investment and trade decisions made at the leadership level.

Today’s meeting was a follow-up to the recent visit of PM Shehbaz to the UAE.

A few days ago, PM Shehbaz, on his return from Saudi Arabia, had stopped in the UAE last week to hold a meeting with President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other top officials.

In the meeting, the premier had requested the emirate's senior officials to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan. The UAE had already rolled over its deposits of $2 billion lying with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).