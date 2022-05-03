 
entertainment
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘eager to return’ as they face blow from Netflix

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 03, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are said to be ‘eager’ to come back into the royal fold as ‘part-time’ royals, an expert told Express UK soon after Meghan’s animated show was axed by Netflix.

In light of the Sussex’s secret visit to the Queen last month, and reports about them being invited to join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, royal expert Kinsey Schofield weighed in about the possibility of Harry and Meghan making a royal comeback.

Schofield told Express UK: I think they would be willing to come back and live there for six months. We see that Prince Harry is not willing to give up Frogmore Cottage. His life is there, his friends are there and his blood is there.”

She went on to state: “I do think that Harry and Meghan would be eager to go back and to explore that option.”

While Harry and Meghan might want to come back, Schofield added that it might not happen ‘immediately’.

She said: “I don’t think it’s going to be immediately available to them. It’s been hinted that perhaps this is something they plan to pursue after Prince Charles ascends to the throne and I think that that would be too soon, because there’s already a critical tone when it comes to King Charles and I don’t think that this would necessarily improve the criticism.”


More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle
Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit

Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit
‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’

‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’
Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas
Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday

Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday
Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous
US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit

US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit
Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala
Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet

Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet
Bill Gates on whether he cheated on ex-Melinda: ‘I made mistakes’

Bill Gates on whether he cheated on ex-Melinda: ‘I made mistakes’
Prince Andrew poised for new royal row with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Andrew poised for new royal row with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Latest

view all