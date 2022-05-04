 
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls President, tri-services chiefs and bigwigs to extend Eid greetings

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif telephonically interacts with ministers, politicians and his political allies.
  • Calls Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas.
  • Condemns ban on Eid prayer congregations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday called President Arif Alvi, all three military services chiefs, and his political allies to extend Eid greetings to them.

A day after his telephonic conversations with the Muslim world leaders, the prime minister exchanged Eid greetings with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Babar and Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Niazi as well as the local leadership besides discussing the country’s political situation.

He also called Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas and conveyed greetings to the people of the territory.

Moreover, he also condemned the ban on Eid prayer congregations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending political, moral, and diplomatic support till the Kashmiri people got their right to self-determination.

The prime minister also interacted with the chief ministers of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan as well as the acting governor of Balochistan. However, he could not converse with the Balochistan chief minister as he was abroad.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif called former president resident Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and extended Eid greetings. They thanked the prime minister for the telephone and reciprocated the felicitations.

Prime Minister Sharif also telephonically interacted with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq, Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Allama Sajid Mir, Khalid Magsi, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Ali Nawaz Shah, Shahzain Bugti, Aslam Bhootani and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

