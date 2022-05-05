Nicole Kidman reveals her taut face in a happy snap with Lulu Wang, looks unrecognisable

Actress Nicole Kidman looked unrecognisable as she revealed her taut face in new selfie while filming new series.

Fans were left doing a double take when Nicole Kidman shared an Instagram photo of herself looking very different on Thursday.



The 54-year-old star's face appeared taut and puffy as she posed alongside Lulu Wang, the director of her new Amazon series Expats.



Nicole went makeup-free, revealing a clear view of her impossibly smooth, porcelain visage. Pictured on the red carpet in April 2022



Nicole has previously credited healthy lifestyle choices as the secret behind her age-defying complexion.



Nicole Kidman is currently busy filming her upcoming Amazon drama series Expats, which is based on Janice Y.K. Lee's novel The Expatriates and follows the vibrant and extravagant lives of a wealthy expat community.