Dave Chappelle breaks silence over LA gig attacK

Dave Chappelle breaks his silence over the LA knife attack, mid-gig, via a representative.

A statement via representative Ms Carla Sims has been issued to The Hollywood Reporter.

In response to the knife attack mid-gig, Ms Sims was quoted saying, “The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.”

“Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl.”

For those unversed, the incident occurred at the Hollywood Bowl and the assailant Isaiah Lee has since been charged with a bail amount set at $30,000.