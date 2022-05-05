 
entertainment
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Penelope could not embrace Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 05, 2022

Penelope could not embrace Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Kourtney Kardashian’s children did not take her engagement with her beau Travis Barker too well.

In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Poosh founder revealed that her daughter Penelope took the news the hardest as the nine-year-old burst into tears over the phone and proceeded to hang up.

"Penelope took it hard. I think it is a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Like is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means," Kourtney said.

She also shared that her son Reign simply said, "not exciting" to the news, meanwhile she couldn’t reach her eldest son Mason as Kourtney told sister Kim Kardashian, "Penelope didn’t go so well. Reign was fine. Mason didn’t pick up."

In an earlier episode Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner shared that her children would not be part of the special event saying: "For us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would have been really hard for all of us. So this is the right thing to do and so that is the way I feel about it."

Kourtney though was not thrilled by her mother’s decision as she responded, "I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise," she told cameras getting visibly emotional.

"I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best," she admitted. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise’s epic helicopter entry at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere sets internet on fire

Tom Cruise’s epic helicopter entry at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere sets internet on fire

A$AP Rocky proposes to Rihanna in new music video ‘D.M.B’

A$AP Rocky proposes to Rihanna in new music video ‘D.M.B’
Got7’s Jackson Wang recalls his parents thought he would be kidnapped if he pursued music

Got7’s Jackson Wang recalls his parents thought he would be kidnapped if he pursued music
Khloe Kardashian reunites with 'cheater' Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reunites with 'cheater' Tristan Thompson

Queen expected to have overload of 'problems' ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen expected to have overload of 'problems' ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’
Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’

Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’
Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’

Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’
‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’

‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Latest

view all