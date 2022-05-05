Penelope could not embrace Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Kourtney Kardashian’s children did not take her engagement with her beau Travis Barker too well.

In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Poosh founder revealed that her daughter Penelope took the news the hardest as the nine-year-old burst into tears over the phone and proceeded to hang up.

"Penelope took it hard. I think it is a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Like is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means," Kourtney said.

She also shared that her son Reign simply said, "not exciting" to the news, meanwhile she couldn’t reach her eldest son Mason as Kourtney told sister Kim Kardashian, "Penelope didn’t go so well. Reign was fine. Mason didn’t pick up."

In an earlier episode Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner shared that her children would not be part of the special event saying: "For us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would have been really hard for all of us. So this is the right thing to do and so that is the way I feel about it."

Kourtney though was not thrilled by her mother’s decision as she responded, "I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise," she told cameras getting visibly emotional.

"I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best," she admitted.