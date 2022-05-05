Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir send fans swooning over adorable Eid snaps

Thursday May 05, 2022
Pakistan’s well-loved couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir sent hearts racing after the actress shared some adorable photos on Instagram.
Marking her Eid celebrations, the stunner shared some goal-worth snaps where she could be seen posing adorably with her husband.
For the festive occasion, the duo opted for soft colours as Falak donned a white shalwar kameez attire while Sarah went for a soft gold traditional attire.
The post garnered thousands of like and comments as fans showered the gorgeous couple with love.
Take a look: