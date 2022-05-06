Malaika Arora finally calls Arjun Kapoor ‘her man’

Malaika Arora has recently opened up about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, saying, “they both want a future together”.



Speaking to Times of India, the Chaiya Chaiya star called Kapoor “her man” and added that they both are at a place in their relationship where they are thinking of what to do next.

“Every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. The most essential part is if we know we want a future together,” she explained.

Adding to this, the Bollywood diva noted, “If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, 'Oh, I don't know'... that's not where I stand in my relationship. It's sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts.”

Talking further, Arora revealed that the reason she felt comfortable with the Gunday actor is “because he gives surety and confidence” and according to the actress, “it’s both ways”.

“We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he's my man," she concluded.

