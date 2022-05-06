 
Showbiz
Friday May 06 2022
AR Rahman`s daughter Khatija ties the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Friday May 06, 2022

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married to her fiancé Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Thursday.

The legendary singer turned to his Instagram and shared the happy news with fans on the internet. Posting the adorable family picture from the nikah ceremony, Rahman captioned it, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige."


As soon as he shared the photo, fans showered him and the couple with congratulatory messages. Bollywood celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Richa Chadha, and others also showered the post with love.

In the picture, Rahman, his wife, Saira Banu, and their kids, Ameen and Rahima, are seen posing with the newlyweds.

Rahman's mother Kareema's picture was also kept beside the newly married couple for her blessings.

Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed got engaged on December 29. For the unversed, Khatija has sung a few songs in Tamil films, while her husband is an audio engineer and an aspiring entrepreneur.

