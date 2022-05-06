Imran Khan accuses Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen of seeking illegal benefits

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Imran Khan accuses Aleem Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen of seeking illegal benefits from him.

"Aleem Khan expected me to legalise his 300-acre land near Ravi," he says.

Ex-PM adds that issues with Jahangir Khan developed on sugar crisis.

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan revealed the reason behind his differences with former aides Aleem Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen, accusing them of seeking illegal benefits from him.

Speaking during a podcast a day earlier, the former premier revealed that differences with both estranged leaders developed when he refused to provide those benefits.

Khan, sharing the details of those benefits, said: “Aleem Khan expected me to legalise his 300-acre land near Ravi”, adding from there "I developed differences with him."

Talking about Jahangir Tareen, the PTI chairman stated that his problem was the sugar crisis on which a commission was also formed.

“Tareen stood with those who are the biggest dacoits in the country. When I ordered a probe into the matter, differences developed with Tareen.”

'US has now found supporters in Pakistan'

He further added that beneficiaries of a corrupt system are sitting in the institutions and there are people in our institutions who support them.

"We could not legislate because there was no majority. We will come to power only if we get a majority in the Parliament," he said.

Shedding light on the relations with the United States, Khan said that the US has now found supporters in Pakistan. “80,000 of our people were killed in the US war [in the war on terror], and independent foreign policy does not mean I am anti-US.”

'Never interfered in judiciary'

Criticising the present government, the former prime minister said that 60% of the people in the cabinet are currently on bail. “Shehbaz Sharif’s Rs16 billion corruption reference is an open and shut case. Sharif family is either on bail or convicted, they are now imposed on the nation.”

The PTI supremo said that he has never interfered in the judiciary. He, however, complained that the courts are not taking action against those who overthrew the government with Rs20-25 crores.

Khan said that even if PTI lose the election, they will not give tickets to those who enter politics for personal gain. “Our system is such that money is spent in Senate elections. But Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son was spared after he was caught bribing lawmakers.”