 
Showbiz
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to share screen in Anurag Basu’s next film: Source

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to share screen in Anurag Basu’s next film: Source
Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to share screen in Anurag Basu’s next film: Source

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor might share the screen in an Anurag Basu directorial as per recent reports.

A source told Pinkvilla that the actors will collaborate in a film with a two-hero script after the Sanju actor had a cameo role in Khan’s PK.

The insider said, “Anurag Basu is trying to develop a screenplay for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the basic idea has been conceptualized by AKP aka Aamir Khan Production, its Basu, who has come on board to weave a screenplay with the inhouse team of actors.”

“The movie is in a very nascent stage at the moment, in-fact, the duo of AK and RK will decide on doing it only once they are absolutely satisfied with the final output,” added the insider.

The portal further shared, “It’s a high on VFX project, and hence an extremely risky preposition. Being the perfectionist that Aamir is, he wants to have a visual blueprint of what the film would look like.”

“If everything falls in the right place, the film will take off sometime next year,” source continued. “Right now, it’s in a very very nascent stage, with the two actors agreeing in principle on the idea of coming together on one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles.”

More From Showbiz:

Khatija Rahman drops first picture after tying the knot: See pic

Khatija Rahman drops first picture after tying the knot: See pic
AR Rahman`s daughter Khatija ties the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

AR Rahman`s daughter Khatija ties the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed
Malaika Arora finally calls Arjun Kapoor ‘her man’

Malaika Arora finally calls Arjun Kapoor ‘her man’
Vicky Kaushal shares special moment with his ‘avid fan’: See video

Vicky Kaushal shares special moment with his ‘avid fan’: See video
Mehwish Hayat turns heads with cute Eid photos with family

Mehwish Hayat turns heads with cute Eid photos with family
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir send fans swooning over adorable Eid snaps

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir send fans swooning over adorable Eid snaps
Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her mother’s 70th birthday bash: Pics

Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her mother’s 70th birthday bash: Pics
Iqra Aziz is a ‘proud wife’ as Yasir Hussain heads to UK Asian Film Festival

Iqra Aziz is a ‘proud wife’ as Yasir Hussain heads to UK Asian Film Festival
Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics

Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics
‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ leads box office on Eid Day 1

‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ leads box office on Eid Day 1
Saba Qamar wants THESE qualities in her 'ideal life partner': Deets inside

Saba Qamar wants THESE qualities in her 'ideal life partner': Deets inside
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor exude couple goals in pictures from second day of Eid

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor exude couple goals in pictures from second day of Eid

Latest

view all