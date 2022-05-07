 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Apple pushes back Will Smith 'Emancipation' to 2023 after Oscars drama

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Apple pushes back Will Smith Emancipation to 2023 after Oscars drama
Apple pushes back Will Smith 'Emancipation' to 2023 after Oscars drama

Will Smith will seemingly take his time before getting back on-screen.

As per Variety, Apple and Smith’s production company, Westbrook Studios, are pushing back the release of his action-drama “Emancipation” to 2023.

A source close to his team added that “it’s the unspoken truth” that the film will not hit the streaming platform this year.

After the movie, it is conjectured that “Will’s going to win back-to-back [Oscars].”

The decision comes after Will Smith indulged in an altercation at the Oscars. The actor slapped host Chris Rock for poking fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Aloepecia.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard has delivered 'performance of her life' with crying testimony: Depp lawyers

Amber Heard has delivered 'performance of her life' with crying testimony: Depp lawyers
Nicola Peltz admits 'Brooklyn and I are like an old married couple' month after wedding

Nicola Peltz admits 'Brooklyn and I are like an old married couple' month after wedding
Pete Davidson jokes he called doctor after 'genius' Kanye spread AIDS rumor

Pete Davidson jokes he called doctor after 'genius' Kanye spread AIDS rumor
Kate Middleton, Prince William get mixed reaction to Archie birthday wish

Kate Middleton, Prince William get mixed reaction to Archie birthday wish

Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Saldana start believing Johnny Depp?

Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Saldana start believing Johnny Depp?
Meghan and Harry confirm they will attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Meghan and Harry confirm they will attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will steal the limelight from the Queen and other royals'

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will steal the limelight from the Queen and other royals'
Meghan and Harry attending Queen's Platinum Jubilee events to avoid PR suicide: expert

Meghan and Harry attending Queen's Platinum Jubilee events to avoid PR suicide: expert

No Harry, Meghan or Andrew on queen's jubilee balcony: palace

No Harry, Meghan or Andrew on queen's jubilee balcony: palace
Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'
Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Latest

view all