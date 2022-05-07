 
pakistan
Saturday May 07 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering in Swat today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be seen addressing a public gathering in this file photo. — Radio Pakistan/File
  • The public gathering in Swat is part of PML-N’s mass contact campaign.
  • PM Shehbaz will announce a development package for socio-economic development.
  • PML-N's second public gathering will be held in Swabi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address his first public gathering after assuming charge as the premier today in the Besham area, Shangla district, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

The public gathering is a part of PML-N’s mass contact campaign and preparations are still underway.

According to reports, PM Shehbaz will announce a historic development package for the socio-economic development of the area.

Talking to PTV, Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, who also hails from the area, said the people of Shangla are looking forward to seeing their premier who has earned a repute of a hardworking politician.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif raises minimum wage of govt employees to Rs25,000

He said as the PML-N's mass contact campaign is going on, another public gathering will be held in Swabi on Wednesday, and PM Shehbaz will also address the people there.

The PML-N leader blamed the previous government, saying it failed to fulfil its commitment during the last four years and instead put the people under a debt burden.

