Saturday May 07 2022
JMJawad Malik

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain resigns

JMJawad Malik

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain. — The News/File
  • Muzammil Hussain says he is resigning from the post due to “some personal reasons."
  • "Right now I can not share details for quitting," he adds.
  • Hussain served in the office for more than five years.

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain Saturday resigned from his post after serving in the office for more than five years.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif first appointed Hussain on August 24, 2016 for five years. Later, the PTI government extended his term for another five years in 2021.

Muzammil Hussain told Geo News he is resigning from the post due to “some personal reasons” and will talk in “detail” after the acceptance of his resignation.

“I have sent my resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Right now I can not share details for quitting,” he said, adding that during his tenure he worked on several important projects related to water resources and made Wapda self-reliant.

It is important to note that PM Shehbaz, during his visit to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam site last month, directed the Wapda chief to ensure the completion of this vital project in 2026, ahead of its timeline of 2029.

Speaking after a briefing over the construction of the dam in Diamer, PM Shehbaz had said, "Nothing in this world is impossible therefore efforts to complete the Diamer-Bhasha dam project by 2026 instead of 2029 should be made."

