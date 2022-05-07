 
Showbiz
Saturday May 07 2022
Photos: Alizeh Shah stuns onlookers with her casual appearance

Pakistan’s much adored actress Alizeh Shah raised the temperature on the internet as she dropped stunning clicks on social media.

Recently, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress left fans in awe with her swoon-worthy snaps on Instagram as she rocked a white T-shirt with the text ‘save the ocean’ which she sported tucked into a pair of blue jeans.

Sharing the pictures, the Tanaa Banaa actress wrote, "save the ocean.”

The actress looked stunning in her simple avatar as she left her hair open while flaunting minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, fans showered their love for the gorgeous star and complimented her unending beauty in the comment section.

