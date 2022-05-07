PM Shehbaz Sharif requests KP CM to keep wheat prices same as Punjab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a public gathering in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Radio Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs2 billion package for various development projects in Bisham area of KP's Shangla district.

PM promises KP that he will ensure that the province has no complaints related to buying of wheat.

If I make a mistake I will make the people my witness and apologise to them, says PM.

SHANGLA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday told the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that if their chief minister does not decrease the prices of wheat then he will sell his clothes and make sure that the price is brought down.

Addressing a public gathering in Shangla, Swat, the premier said that wheat will be sold at the same price that is being purchased by the people in Punjab.



“I will request KP CM to reduce the price of wheat. If KP CM does not reduce the price of wheat then I will sell my clothes and reduce the price of wheat,” PM Shehbaz told the crowd. He also added that if the CM agrees to his request then he would thank him.



The PM promised the people of KP that he will ensure that the province has no complaints related to buying of wheat.

“I am Shehbaz Sharif I will not lie to you,” He told the crowd, adding that his predecessor, who was sitting on the prime minister’s seat, for four years “only lied” to the people.

“If I make a mistake I will make the people my witness and apologise to them,” said the premier.

Continuing his attack on the PTI, the PM said that he became the head of the government three weeks ago and toured the country. He also asked the PTI-led government in KP how many hospitals and free operations they conducted during their tenure.

“We will provide free medicines all over Pakistan, including KP,” announced PM Shehbaz. He added that the PTI government at the centre in the last four years took a "record" amount of loans yet not even a “single brick” was laid on the new projects that were announced.

“The country’s economy is broken due to the excessive loans. It was the worst government in the last four years,” said the premier. He added that PTI chairman Imran Khan was not talking about the achievements of his government as he had nothing to say.

Talking about the loans, PM Shehbaz asked the crowd to keep a hand on their heart and ask for how long will the country keep on asking for loans.

“Till how long will we keep on begging? Through begging we get death not life,” said the PM.

In his address, the PM also announced the completion of construction work on a 132kv grid station in the area within three months. He also announced the establishment of a medical college for the youth of Shangla District besides announcing an Rs2 billion grant for the development of projects in the area.