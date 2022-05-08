 
Sunday May 08 2022
Reuters

Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision

Reuters

Sunday May 08, 2022

Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision
Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision

Singer Brooke Scullion will be flying the flag for seven-time winners Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year held in the Italian city of Turin.

The 23-year-old, who performs as Brooke, is taking part with her own song "That's Rich", and is scheduled to compete in the second semi-final next Thursday to be able to make the May 14 finals.

In an interview with Reuters from Turin, Scullion spoke about the hugely popular contest, competing alongside Ukraine's entry Kalush Orchestra and following in the footsteps of Ireland's past winners.

Scullion said, "It's a really proud moment for me, someone that hasn't really ever sung in two years. I was working in an estate agents back home and took a Wednesday off to write my music. So this is like a dream come true for me."

She further said, "I've got a big banner to carry and a big load of people hoping back home and I just really hope that I can really do our country justice and hopefully qualify for the finals.

“It's such a hard competition and I really feel like my song is different and it'll hopefully bring Ireland into a new way of competing, because in the last few years we really haven't lived up to our reputation and our name."

